Richard M. Goshorn, 62, of Brownstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David G. and Jane Gilchrist Goshorn. Rich was the loving husband of Cindy Rosenberry Goshorn and they observed their 40th wedding anniversary in May of last year.
Rich retired from Frontier Communications after 40 years of service. Rich was an archery enthusiast. He was a member of the United Bowmen of Philadelphia and a local coach for the Junior Olympic Archery Development Program for many years. An avid hunter, Rich enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Clinton County; and was a member of Cocalico Sportsmen's Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Cindy, is a daughter, Sara Elizabeth Goshorn of Houston, TX, a son, Daniel Richard Goshorn of Brownstown, a brother, Steven D. husband of Teri Goshorn of Manheim, and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rich's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Rich's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com