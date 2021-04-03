Richard M. Goshorn

A memorial service for Richard M. "Rich" Goshorn, 62, of Brownstown, who died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 will take place at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:30 PM till the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
