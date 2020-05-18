Richard Lynn Rothan died peacefully at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy, after a quick decline due to dementia. He was 75.
Born Nov. 14, 1944 at Fort Riley military base in Fort Riley, KS, he was the son of the late Ralph Louis Rothan and Sally (Hudson) Meece.
Rick, as his friends called him, was a devoted Catholic, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was also a loyal friend and was universally loved and respected by all who knew him.
After his birth, his family moved to Lexington, KY, where he spent his formative years. Rick attended Assumption College in Worcester, MA where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968. He earned his Master of Arts degree at Eastern Kentucky University in 1971 and later received a certificate in Health Administration from Widener University. During his time at Assumption College, he also served as an Augustinian monk, but never took his final vows.
He met his wife, Mary Anna, at the employment service office in Danville, KY. They were married in 1970 and soon after moved to Owensboro, KY. He and Mary Anna were married for 50 years.
Rick moved his family to Strasburg in 1973, after taking a position with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Coatesville. He would go on to work at the VA Medical Center for more than 27 years, eventually retiring as the Head of the Domiciliary Care in 2000. During that time, he and Mary Anna raised five children. Rick often worked second jobs to provide for his family.
Besides serving as a Scout Leader, he also made a point to attend his children's sports practices and after-school activities and often volunteered for school field trips. He frequently hosted Bible studies at his home and was a member of the USA Council of Serra International.
Rick was a 3rd Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Lancaster Council 867. He was also a member of the Promise Keepers and was a staunch pro-life advocate. He was extremely active in his church, St. Anthony of Padua, where he served as Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and taught CCD to Catholic children who attended secular schools or were home schooled. He was also a member of the Priests Parents Association.
He and his wife enjoyed traveling together, taking cruises, and spending time at Hollywood Casino. He also looked forward to annual trips to Virginia Beach with his family.
He was preceded in death by a half-sister, Lucy Brooks, and a half-brother, Meredith S. "Ickey" Malley. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Anna (Staples) Rothan; two sons, Joseph Rothan, married to Tammy, of Washington Boro, and the Rev. Michael Rothan of Lewisburg, PA; and three daughters, Elaine (Rothan) Romero of Landisville, Elizabeth (Rothan) Quinn, married to Justin, of Millersville, and Theresa (Rothan) Hockenberry, married to William, of Marietta PA. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson, two half-sisters, a niece, a nephew, and numerous cousins.
Rick's death was not related to the coronavirus or COVID-19.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated privately on Wednesday May 20th at 11am, followed by an interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral attendance will be limited, but the Mass will be recorded and uploaded to YouTube for all to see. A drive through viewing for Rick will be held Tuesday, May 19th from 6PM – 8PM at the South Chapel portico glass entrance at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike. Parking attendants will direct and assist guests.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Richard Rothan to St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 501 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
