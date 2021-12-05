Richard Lewis “Dick” Crill, 93, of Lancaster, PA, slipped into the arms of Jesus in the early morning of October 25, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Reba (Longenecker) Crill for 45 years. He was born on June 17, 1928 in Mercer, PA to the late Kenneth M. and Marian (Ritner) Crill.
A celebration of Dick’s life will take place on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. There is no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Global Mission Fund, Calvary Church. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.simplefuneralspa.com.
