Richard Lewis “Dick” Crill, 93, of Lancaster, PA, slipped into the arms of Jesus in the early morning of October 25, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Reba (Longenecker) Crill for 45 years. He was born on June 17, 1928 in Mercer, PA to the late Kenneth M. and Marian (Ritner) Crill.
Dick graduated from Mercer High School and served in the United States Army from 1951-53 during the Korean War. As a child, he began his life-long career working in his grandfather’s hardware store in Mercer. His hardware career spanned 50 years, traveling as a wholesale hardware salesman for 35 of those years.
Dick was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster and the Stonecroft Susquehanna Valley Couples Connection. Dick enjoyed RVing with Reba and their friends, especially the time spent in Venice, Florida each winter. Reading and puzzles were favorite pastimes in his later years.
Family was of utmost importance to Dick. In addition to his wife, he will be deeply missed by a daughter, Kathleen R., wife of Jeffrey Clark, of Elizabethtown, and his three grandchildren, Jonathan (Lindsay) Clark, Justin Alysha) Clark, and Kiersten (Matthew) Landrum. “Grandpa” also leaves behind two great grandsons, Josiah and Wesley Clark, and two great granddaughters, Gracie and Zoe Clark. He was predeceased by brothers Ronald and Stewart, and sisters Anna (Crill) Burbridge and Marilyn (Crill) Auchincloss.
A celebration of Dick’s life will take place at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA at a time to be determined by the family. Information regarding the service will be published at a later date. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Global Mission Fund, Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.simplefuneralspa.com.
