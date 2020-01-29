Richard Leverne Kauffman, 90, of Brownsburg, VA died peacefully at his home on January 26, 2020.
Richard was born on November 26, 1929 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Richard J. Kauffman and Elva M. Mathiot. He was raised in Conestoga, PA by his mother and stepfather, Edgar T. Mathiot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Kauffman.
After high school, Richard joined the Navy Reserves and worked as a watch repairman at Hamilton Watch Company. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1948 and served his country until 1952, with a combined 2 years at sea and overseas. He served bravely in the Korean War and was awarded the Korean Service Medal and United Nations Ribbon.
Following his service, he worked in the accounting profession for various companies in and around Lancaster. He went on to become a CPA and own his own practice in Millersville, PA.
Richard loved horses-especially his horse, Shadow-and was a lifelong equestrian. He owned a tack shop in Pennsylvania and for many years volunteered at the Virginia Horse Center.
He was a Freemason since 1968 and was a member of the Charles M. Howell Lodge No. 496 (Millersville, PA) and Mountain City Masonic Lodge No. 67 (Lexington, VA).
Richard spent much of his retirement in Rockbridge County, VA. He was an active member of the Brownsburg community, where residents will remember him for hosting the annual Brownsburg Christmas tree lighting. He also volunteered at the Brownsburg Museum and was a long-time member of New Providence Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Kalasky (Tom) of Fairfield, VA; son, R. Scott Kauffman (Luci) of York, PA; and grandsons Andrew Kalasky (Hannah) and Austin Kalasky.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February, 3rd at New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Raphine, VA, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM at New Providence Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Virginia Horse Center, 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VA 24450.
Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
