Richard Lee Miller, 73, of Lancaster passed away on November 24, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Phares and Edna Miller.
Richard was a retired contract auditor for the United States Department of Defense. He also worked on personal taxes for clients in the Lancaster/York area and for over 20 years sharing much of his vast knowledge of tax rules and regulations from his experience as an auditor and CPA. His clients were fond of his travelling to their homes for that special personal touch.
Richard and his late wife, Patricia, enjoyed travelling and supporting animal causes.
He is survived by his daughters, Dianna Miller of Lancaster and Bonnie Phipps of Ephrata, granddaughter Lyndsey Peterman, and great-granddaughter Sofia Torres. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Dornes Miller.
Memorial contributions in Richard’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at:
