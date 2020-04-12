Richard Lee Keener, 74, of Strasburg, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born in Elizabethtown to the late Amos and Ruth (Kohr) Keener. Richard celebrated 54 years of marriage with his wife Sarah Anne "Sally" (Ibaugh) Keener last August 28th.
A 1965 graduate of Milton Hershey School, he served in the Navy in Italy during the Vietnam War. Richard worked as an electrician supervisor for M & L Electric at Alumax in Lancaster. He enjoyed model trains and doing leatherwork.
In addition to his wife Sally, Richard is survived by their three children, Denise Costello (Joseph) of Lancaster, Richard L. Keener, Jr. of Lancaster and Edward K. Keener (Sandra) of New Jersey; six grandchildren, Sara, Adam, Andrew, and Jessica Costello, and Morgan and Shane Keener; five great-grandchildren, River Collier, Autumn, Mason, and Raven Costello, and Cameron Harris; as well as his brother Larry Keener (Ruth).
Richard was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Keener and his half-sister Kim Myers Winklespecht.
Private interment took place in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. A future memorial service will be announced. Kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Ste. 202, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
