Richard Lee Hershey, 95, of Akron, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Maple Farm.
He was born in Manheim to the late Wayne and Esther (Shreiner) Hershey and was the husband of the late Nancy (Cauller) Hershey who passed away in 2007.
Richard was a graduate of Manheim H.S. Class of 1943 where he was the runner-up in state wrestling his senior year. After graduation he entered the Navy in 1943 and was a WWII Veteran. He was accepted into the U.S. Navy V12 Officer Training Program at MIT. After his discharge he finished a degree in chemistry at F&M, graduating in 1947.
He worked as a chemist at New Holland Machine Co. He served two years as head wrestling coach at Elizabethtown College, and owned D & L Pet Store in Ephrata. He then moved to Hagerstown, MD and worked for Grove World Wide.
While living in Hagerstown Richard joined the Potomac Playmakers, a local theater group, where he served many years as president and also acted in shows and musicals. He was a member of the Hagerstown Lions Club, serving many years as secretary and earning the Melvin Jones Award. He was a member of the Ephrata American Legion for over 70 years and was also a member of the Ephrata Elks and the Denver Lions Club.
Richard was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants.
To be closer to his family, he moved back to the Ephrata area in 2016, living at Keystone Villa, then Maple Farm.
He is survived by son, Geoffrey (Connie) Hershey of Denver; two grandchildren, Stacey Sola of Denver and Gregory (Ashley) Hershey of Denver; five great-grandchildren, Max, Avery, and Sam Hershey, Connor and Aidan Sola all of Denver; a brother, Robert Cook (Pat) Hershey of Craley; four sisters, Dorothy Fuhrman and Pat Ibach, both of Manheim, Sandy (Royal) Travitz of Mount Gretna, and Darlene Glass of Wernersville.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 420 Main St., Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
