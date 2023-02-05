Richard Lee Breault, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 72. Born in Bellefonte, PA, he was the son of the late William and Bette (Hall) Breault. He was the loving husband of 53 years to Janet Breault. Richard deeply believed in giving back to his community through his work with Christmas for Kids, Community of Volunteers (PPL), Union Steward, United Way ambassador, and Holiday of Lights (Longs Park). He enjoyed coaching softball, baseball, football (Special Teams) and powder puff. Richard was named Hometown Hero in 2022. Watching his grandkids doing what they love and his time at family gatherings, were something he truly cherished. He loved traveling to and spending time in Sinnemahoning. Rick took pleasure in driving and exploring new places, as well as viewing wildlife.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Breault; sister: Sue Smith (Fred) and half-sister, Deb Painter (Rob); children: Andy Breault (Cori), Amy Longenecker (Eric), Adam Breault (Kathy), and Ashley Messick (Scott); grandchildren: Andy Breault, Jr. (Alyssa), Kirby Breault (Mollie), Luke Longenecker (Brielle), Alyssa Longenecker, Brigitte Breault, Tanner Breault, Brady Breault, Abigail Breault, Daisy Dalessandri (fiancé McGwire Halter), Ethan Messick; great grandchildren: Henry, Josie, and Jackson. He is preceded in death by his brother Bill Breault.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of life at 12:30 p.m. Receiving line starts at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at EBIC, 996 E. High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Light reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via web at www.stjude.org. Memories and condolences may be made at www.finkenbinderfamily.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, PA.