Richard (Dick) Lawrence Schneider, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas.
Dick was born on September 17, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York. He was the oldest of three children born to Muriel and Lawrence Schneider. The family moved from New York to Miami, Florida in 1943 and Dick was graduated from Miami Technical High School in 1954. Following high school, Dick attended and was graduated from the University of Miami and continued his education at the University of Chicago where he earned his master's degree in 1961.
After college, Dick moved to Pennsylvania where he spent much of his career as an educator and college administrator. He taught at Shippensburg University, Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College. Dick was a lifelong student with a brilliant mind. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader, always finding joy in learning something new, which fed his endless curiosity. He was also a lifelong teacher, always willing to share his knowledge.
Dick will be remembered by family and friends for his kind nature, his willingness to offer a helping hand to those in need, and his unique sense of humor. His absence will be felt by all those whose lives he touched.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, William (Carol) of Lancaster, PA and Lorraine Williams of Miami, FL. He is survived by his niece Valarie Brashear (Richard), great-nephew Brandon Pettit (Rachel) and great-niece Ashley Williams.
Interment will take place at Church of the Apostles upon Dick's return to Lancaster later this year. No services are planned currently. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the World Literacy Foundation at: www.worldliteracyfoundation.org/donate/ (In memoriam of Dick Schneider, recipient R. Schneider at rum430.2018@gmail.com).