Richard Landis, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at ProMedica, Sinking Spring.
He was born in Hopeland to the late Amos and Mabel (Heberling) Landis and was the husband of Evelyn (Hehnly) Landis with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
He was a lifetime member of Cocalico Sportsmen's Association. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed playing poker, going out to breakfast with friends, going to his son's cabin, and especially loved spending time with his family.
Richard worked for PennDot for over 25 years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by 4 children, Theresa, wife of Tom Carpenter, Jeffrey Landis, husband of Barb, Shari, wife of Warren Weaver, and Matthew Landis, husband of Tammy; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Richard Landis, Jr. and granddaughter, Wendy Sue Diem.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Ken Miller officiating. Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
