Richard L. Weber, 82, of Denver, formerly of Wellsboro, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Adamstown, he was a son of the late Edwin G. and Susan (Good) Youndt Weber. He was married 61 years on Nov. 22 to Barbara (Martin) Weber.
Richard, along with his wife, owned and operated a dairy farm in Wellsboro from 1978 until his retirement in 2000. He has attended Pine Grove Church for several years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Cynthia L., married to Larry W. Fox of Bowmansville, Duane R., married to Barbara H. Weber of Catonsville, MD, and Wanda J., married to Randy J. Weaver of Detroit, ME; three foster sons, Steven, married to Carla Amorosa of Mansfield, Dean, married to Jamie Amorosa of Dallas, GA, and Richard Godfry of Reading; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five sisters, Erla, married to Eugene Bieler of Mohnton, Lillian Weber of Mohnton, Betsy Brackbill of Ephrata, Ruth Ann, married to Lamar Hollinger of Ephrata; and Diane, married to Richard Rietz of Wellington, KS.
Preceding him in death are two great-grandchildren, Silas and Becca; 6 brothers; and four sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
