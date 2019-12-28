Richard L. Sweigart, age 91, of New Holland, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born in Christiana, son of the late Raymond and Cora Egolf Sweigart. He was the husband of Frances E. Shivery Sweigart, with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage on September 10th.
He was a member of Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church of Christiana, where he had served as Elder and Deacon. Dick worked as a Supervisor at the former Lukens Steel Company. He had served in the Army Infantry during the Korean Conflict and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He enjoyed playing golf, playing and coaching baseball and played with the early Christiana team.
Surviving besides his wife are two children: Vicki wife of Michael Mundy of Coatesville, Terry L. husband of Jo Ann Bowen Sweigart of Strasburg, 4 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Friday, January 3rd at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Dr. Tracy E. Brown will be officiating. Interment will be in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 23 Green Street, Christiana, PA 17509. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »