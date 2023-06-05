Richard L. Springer

Richard L. "Cowboy" Springer, 82, of Mine Road, Paradise, PA passed away at his residence on Friday, June 2, 2023.
He was the husband of Christine A. Delp Springer. Born in West Grove, PA he was the son of the late Donald and Sarah D. Beers Springer.
He retired from Herr's Potato Chip after 30 plus years where he worked as a supervisor and district manager.
Cowboy was a good friend of the Amish community.
Active in scouting, he earned his Eagle Scout Award and was a scout master. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Elks Federation and Archery Club. Cowboy also enjoyed horseback riding.
Surviving besides his wife are two children, Ronald (Terry) Springer of Kirkwood and Teresa (Richard) Harris of Nottingham; and 3 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00AM with Pastor Chandler Evans officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA 17532. reynoldsandshivery.com