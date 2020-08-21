Richard L. "Smokey" Stover

Richard L. Stover, "Smokey," 86, of Brownstown, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Brownstown to the late Lloyd and Maria (Ressler) Stover and was the husband of the late Carolyn Joanne (Bechtold) Stover who passed away in 2011.
He attended Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church in Brownstown.
Richard was the co-owner and operator of the Brownstown Texaco Service Station and retired from RCA as a Maintenance Machinist. He was a graduate of West Earl Township High School and Thaddeus Stevens Trade School. He was a former supervisor of West Earl Township. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing and played steel guitar in a local country music band. He was also an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Richard is survived by three daughters, Linda Hoppes (wife of Barry) of Lancaster, Debra Frey (wife of Charles) of Brownstown and Teresa Burkhart of Brownstown; son-in-law, Duane Rowe – husband of the late Shirley Rowe. He is survived by nine grandchildren: Steve Frey (husband of Heather), Sarah Mousch (wife of Keith), Todd Frey, Timothy Iverson, Tammy Carpinelli (wife of Joe), Tina Burkhart, Ian Rowe (companion of Caroline), Devin Rowe (husband of Kim), Darby Rowe (companion of James) and 10 great-grandchildren: Dalton and Logan Frey, Adam and Eric Harper, Jordan and Andrew Frey, Kaitlin and Lillian Iverson, Kaylee and Karissa Carpinelli. He is survived by one great-great-grandson, Carson Harper. Richard is also survived by his sister, Shirley Buch (wife of Richard), along with nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, 23 S. State Street, Brownstown, followed by funeral services at 1:00PM with Pastor Jeff Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the Brownstown Evangelical Cemetery. Please note that due to COVID 19 regulations social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to either West Earl Fire Company or American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com