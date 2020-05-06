Richard L. Shopf, 89, of Lititz, passed away May 2, 2020. Born in Conestoga, PA he was the son of the late Phares and Hazel (Huber) Shopf. Richard was the loving husband of the late Doris (Hess) Shopf.
Richard worked at RR Donnelley in Lancaster for many years. He enjoyed fishing, watching Phillies, corn roasts, electronics, and his dogs.
Richard is survived by 2 daughters, Gail and Carol; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
