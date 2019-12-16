Richard L. "Rick" Wahl, 70, of Gap, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Rick was married 52 years to Sandra Lee Wanner Wahl. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late William A. and Virginia E. Gieringer Wahl.
Rick was a truck driver and retired from Singer Equipment after 10 years of driving. Prior to that he had driven for Penn Dairies for 28 years.
Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed golf, NASCAR and was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. Rick will be remembered for his kind hearted, generous, nature and his great sense of humor.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Suzanne M. wife of Larry Zellman of New Holland, and Karen M. wife of Charles Alexander of Leola; five grandchildren, Justin Zellman, Allison and Katelyn Krantz, and Evan and Lauren Alexander; two brothers, David and Michael Wahl; and three sisters, Deborah Baker, JoAnn Furman, and Jennifer Wahl. He was preceded in death by siblings Jeffrey Wahl and Dianne Wahl.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 11:00 A.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Alfred Wanner officiating. Interment in the Pequea Baptist Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
