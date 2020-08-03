Richard L. Musser, son of Myron L., Sr and Ida May (Ream Weikel) Musser, born April 19, 1928 passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Wexford Healthcare Center of Wexford, PA. Richard was one of five brothers (Luther, John, Myron, Jr. and James) all of whom preceded him in death. Born in Lancaster County, PA he was married to Virginia F. Schober in 1947 at Keesler, AFB in Biloxi, MS. Virginia predeceased him in 2009. They first lived in Lancaster and later moved to Coudersport in Potter County.
Richard was the proud father of 10 children: James D., Richard W., Patricia A., Kevin J., Keith D., Rebecca G., Brian K., Gretchen M., Joseph F., and Abby M. Upon his death, Richard was the grandfather of 33 and great-grandfather of 42. On one of his most favorite baseball caps was written: My greatest blessings call me Grandpa!
Richard worked as a pressman at Donnelly Printing Co. while in Lancaster. During that time, he took a break from printing to serve his country by joining the U.S. Air Force. After he served in the military, he returned home to printing at Donnelly. As his family grew, the decision was made that a farm would be a better place to raise so many children. In 1967 the Musser family moved to a dairy farm in Potter County. After 12 years, Richard retired from farming. Once the family farm was sold, his hands naturally went back to the printing presses working at the Potter-Leader Enterprise; The Journal; the Kingdom Printing in Mansfield. He spent his retirement years as a print salesman. In 2017 he moved to Pittsburg to live with family there.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Fr. Bryan Wright, pastor at St. Mary of Czestochowa on Fri., July 31st followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery of Blossburg, PA. Freeburg Funeral Home was in charge of services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Child Parish; 237 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933 (Holy Child Parish is the administrator of St. Mary's.) Donations may also be made to the Scleroderma Foundation on line at www.scleroderma.org.