Richard L. Masho, Sr., 93, of New Holland, passed away on September 18, 2022 at Garden Spot Village. Born in Clifton Heights, he was the son of the late Frank and Martha (Wright) Masho. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Stinson) Masho, whom he married in 1956.
Richard earned his bachelor's degree from Temple University and was a member of the Community Church at Garden Spot Village. He was employed as a Metallurgical Quality Engineer for the Boeing Company from 1951-1993. He was a member of the American Helicopter Association and the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center, where he was a Charter Member and Deputy Director, Corporate Membership & Fund Raising. He was an avid gardener and woodworker.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Denise Burke fiance of Robert Khne of Lewes, DE and Richard husband of Joanne Masho of Landenberg, PA, grandchildren: Laura Burke significant other of Timothy Killeen of Downingtown, PA, Christopher Burke husband of Jenna Burke of Honey Brook, PA, Megan Burke of Kittery, ME, Jori Masho of Wernersville, PA, a great-grandson: Sawyer Matthew Burke of Downingtown, PA and a brother: Frank Masho.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings: Robert Masho, William Masho and Paul Masho.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557 with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Garden Spot Benevolent Fund at the address above.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.