Richard L. Lindeman, 69, died on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Dawn L. (McMillion) Lindeman, sharing 27 years of marriage. Richard was born in Lancaster on April 24, 1952, son of the late Mildred Lindeman.
Richard attended Penn Manor High School. He was co-owner of Linde Services, LLC. He was a member of the Wrightsville American Legion Post 469, Columbia American Legion Post 372, Moose Lodge of Columbia, Wrightsville Social Club, Hawk Gunning Club, Elks Lodge 1074, Owl's Club, Catholic War Veterans Post 1306, Foresters' of America, and Hambones Social Club. Richard enjoyed boating, vacationing at the beach, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Mark Lindeman and his wife, Jennifer, Melissa Hinkle and her husband, Troy, Donald Noss, and Nicole Sangrey and her husband, Kevin; six grandchildren; two sisters, Fay Bowers and Joyce Shelly.
Family and close friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Burning Bridge Tavern, 108 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Those attending are asked to dress casually. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
