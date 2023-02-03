Richard L. "Lee" Miller, 84, of Lititz, PA, passed away on November 30, 2022 in Lancaster.
Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Roy G. and Marian Stone Miller.
He retired from Rutt Custom Cabinetry in New Holland.
Lee is survived by his two daughters: Susie Schickel of Lancaster and Terry Carvajal of Lititz; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; his sister, Phyllis Whitman and brothers: Glenn, Fred, Barry, and Dennis Miller. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Ann Eaby.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Lee on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11 AM at Pilgrim Bible Church, 5367 Paes Rd., New Holland, PA. A meal will be served following the service at the church for fellowship with the family. SnyderFuneralHome.com
