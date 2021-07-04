Richard L. Kline, 91, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 with his two children and their spouses by his side. Born in West Reading, PA he was the son of the late Elda (Rothermel) and LeRoy Kline. He was the loving husband to Barbara (Metzger) Kline with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. He was the proud father to Susan Liberati wife of Gino Liberati and David Kline husband of Kerriann Kline; grandfather to: Matthew Liberati, Jessica Liberati, Nicholas Kline, Anthony Kline and Kristina Marshall. He also left behind 5 great-grandchildren.
Richard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956. He graduated from Lebanon Valley College with a BS in Music Education and went on to earn his MA from Columbia University. He began his career as a music teacher and choral director in the music department at Pequea Valley HS in 1956 and served as a music teacher, choral director, and music department chair at Hempfield High School from 1957-1987. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was the church organist and choir director from 1959-1978. During his lifetime, he directed over 80 musical shows at Sheppard Air Force Base, Pequea Valley HS, Hempfield HS, Mt. Gretna Playhouse, Ephrata Star Playhouse, Dutch Apple Dinner Theater and the Actors Company of Pennsylvania. He was a guest conductor for Adams, Fulton and Cumberland County Choruses. He served in the capacity of President for the Lancaster Community Concert Association, the PA Music Educators Association District 7, the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association and as Chairman of the PA District 7 Retired Music Educators Association.
He received many accolades including: Lancaster New Era Red Rose Award, Outstanding American Teachers' National Honor Roll, PA Music Educators Association District 7 Distinguished Service Award, Lebanon Valley College Distinguished Alumnus and Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. He loved traveling and then reminiscing with slides. He was a regular theater goer in Lancaster, Hershey, and New York City.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30AM at the Grace Lutheran Church, 517 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on July 17, 2021. Family and friends will be received from 9:30AM until the time of service. Parking is available in the church lot, on nearby streets, and in the North Queen Street Garage at 424 North Queen Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace's Soli Deo Gloria Music Fund.
