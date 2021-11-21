A Celebration of Life for Richard L. Kephart, who passed away on October 4, 2021, will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM, with The Rev. Dr. Roger Rabey officiating. The Kephart Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Private interment in Highland Church Memorial Garden.
Masks are required for the service. The service will be available on Live Stream at www.highlandpc.org
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Brethren Village, Good Samaritan Fund, Attn: Development Department, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
