Richard L. Kephart of Lititz passed away peacefully on October 4, 2021 at the age of 93. Born in Osceola Mills, PA on September 3, 1928 he was the son of the late Howard and Florence Kephart. He and his wife Marie (Shirk) Kephart celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2021.
Richard enjoyed his boyhood growing up in Kylertown, PA exploring the outdoors with his friend Roy Dingey. They spent a lot of time in the woods and shared many stories of their adventures.
Richard graduated from Cooper Township High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marines at the age of 17. He served as a Marine Guard at the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia.
Later he graduated from Lock Haven State Teachers College and received a Master’s degree in education from Penn State University. Richard spent 40 years in education in Williamsport and Manheim Township School District where he was the principal of Neff, Bucher and Nitrauer Elementary Schools.
He volunteered as a midget midget baseball coach and served on the Manheim Township Parks & Recreation Board. He was a loyal fan of high school sports and his favorite Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Richard was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church for 58 years where he served on the session and was a member of the Nursery School Board.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf where he was very proud of his hole-in-one. Richard took his family on many road trips in the family station wagon throughout the U.S. One of the most memorable was a 3-week trip to the Pacific Ocean and back, visiting numerous National Parks along the way.
Richard is survived by his wife Marie, and 3 children: Mark of York, Ann Seto (Ronald) of Duncan, SC, and Todd (Kelly) of Lititz; and 6 grandchildren: Hayden Kephart, Noelle Almond (Mitchel), Mason Kephart, Rachel Seto, Allison Seto and Kimberly Seto. Also surviving is a sister, Doris Noel of Akron, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Richard was predeceased by siblings; Kathryn Mons, Clair Kephart and Dean Kephart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM, with The Rev. Dr. Roger Rabey officiating. The Kephart Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Private interment in Highland Church Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Brethren Village, Good Samaritan Fund, Attn: Development Department, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com