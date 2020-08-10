Richard L. Hall, Sr., 83, of Schwanger Road, Elizabethtown passed away at his residence on Friday, August 7, 2020 following a brief illness.
He and his wife, Jeanne M. Danz Hall, would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on August 20th. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Tillie McCullough.
Richard retired from the former Federal Mogul in Lititz where he worked as an inspector in quality control. He was a member of Steel Workers Union, Local 1035.
He served his country in the U.S. Army for 9 years.
Richard was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping and going to the mountains.
Surviving besides his wife Jeanne are four children, Deborah J. (James) Bucher of Kirkwood, Richard L. (Terry) Hall, Jr., Diane M. (Ron) Ghaner of Pequea, Robert A. (Nora Miller) Hall of Hellam; 4 grandchildren, Anthony, Chad, Samantha, Bryan; four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Drake, Daniel, and Jameson. He was preceded in death by 8 siblings, Bertha, Ethel, Esther, Catherine, Helen Ann, James, Dave, and Charles
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who desire may make contributions in Mr. Hall’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. reynoldsandshivery.com
