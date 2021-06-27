Richard L. Good, 80, of Rome, NY passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Rome Health. He was born in Elizabethtown, PA, on November 20, 1940, a son of the late Christian and Eva (Welcomer) Good. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. In June of 1988 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Reichhuber. Richard came to Rome as a salesman for Tobin Meats. He went on to own and operate Poor Richard's Bar and Grill and became a contractor at Griffiss Air Force Base, over the road truck driver, and most recently, he retired from Varflex Corp.
Surviving besides his wife of 32 years, Marilyn, are two sons, Stephan Good and Kevin Good (Rattaya); two step-daughters, Carrie Madonia (Michael) and Maryann Getbehead (Robert); three sisters, Fern Hess, Ruth Ann Sealer and Christine Dice; a brother, Ted Good; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Sara Teats, and a brother, Dan Good.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
