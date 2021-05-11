Richard L. Dotter, 86, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Richard was the husband of Dorothy "Dottie" (Reed) Dotter, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Lehighton, PA, he was the son of LeRoy Dotter and Esther Beers.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served proudly. Richard was a member of The Worship Center. Prior to retirement he was a Coach and a Physical Education teacher for the Lancaster School District. Richard received his Bachelor's degree from West Chester University and Master's from Trenton College. He went on to attend classes at Lancaster Bible College. He was a member of the Lions Club and volunteered at Landis Homes as a visiting minister. Richard enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at the family cottage in the Poconos, but most of all he cherished spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
In addition to his wife, Dottie, Richard is survived by his children: Steven R. Dotter, DMD of Lancaster and Beverly Lonkani, wife of Krishna Lonkani of Florida, daughter-in-law Sandra Dotter; 4 grandchildren: Jessica, Zachary, Alyssa and Trey, 3 great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Gregory, Kristopher, and his cousin Delores Graver as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Gregory Dotter and his brother Robert Ahner.
Friends will be received on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Richard's memory to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602 or Landis Homes Benevolent Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
