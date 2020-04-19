Richard L. "Dick" Stone, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was the husband of Doris J. (Garrity) Stone, with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December. Dick was the son of the late Eugene V. and Wilma R. (Parker) Stone and grew up in Salt Lake City, UT. After high school Dick served as a cook for six years in the U.S. Air Force Reserves before serving two years as a missionary in Guatemala through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning from his mission work, Dick moved to Pittsburgh where he met his wife, Doris, working in the health-spa business. Together they moved to Lancaster in 1971 to open the Lancaster Health Spa at the Park City Mall, and have lived in the Lancaster and Millersville areas ever since. He enjoyed playing the piano, speaking Spanish, and reading, especially A Course in Miracles, which he read many times.
In addition to his wife, Doris, he is survived by his sons: Richard J. Stone, married to Amy Stone, Lancaster; and Jason J. Stone, Lancaster. He was also blessed with two grandchildren: Samantha and Parker Stone.
A Private Service will be held with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia.
