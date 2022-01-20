Richard L. “Dick” Keesey, 73, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022 at home. Born in York, he was the son of the late John J. and Betty J. Shaull Keesey. He was the husband of Linda Floyd Keesey for three years on May 6, 2018. Dick was preceded in death by his first wife, MaryAnn Reighard Keesey, in 2012.
Dick was an active member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren where he served on the resource and building committees. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Elizabethtown College in 1970, he earned an MBA from Penn State-Capitol Campus in 1975. He spent his professional career as a certified public accountant, working for Merchants and Business Men’s Insurance Company and then Commerce Protective Insurance Company prior to retiring in 2012. In retirement, he enjoyed preparing income tax returns for his friends and family.
He was very community-minded, and his volunteerism extended to serving as a director on the boards of Samara Nurture and Education for Parents, Elizabethtown Child Care Center, Heritage House, ECHOS, and the Haldeman Mansion Preservation Society. Dick was a quiet understated man that possessed great wisdom. He also had a subtle, but keen, sense of humor. He took pleasure in daily walks with Linda and engaging in the lives of his daughters and their families.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Meredith R., wife of Dr. Jared L. Spidel, of Downingtown and their children Isaac and Elyse; Adrienne R., wife of Alan J. Erb, of Elizabethtown and their children Josiah, Jackson, and Peyton; a stepson, Carlton Kinzer of Paradise; a stepdaughter, Meg, wife of Doug Kammerdiener, of Alice Springs, Australia and their children Nora and Callie; and a sister, Rebecca A., wife of William L. Freeman, of Camp Hill.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Monday at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. CDC Guidelines must be observed including the wearing of masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elizabethtown Child Care Center, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To watch a livestream of the service, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/ElizabethtownChurchoftheBrethren. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.