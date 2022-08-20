Richard L. Brooks, Sr., 86, of Conestoga, passed away at home, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Albert R. and Gladys (Young) Brooks. Richard was the loving and faithful husband of Gwendolyn D. (Arment) Brooks, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage.
A carpenter by trade, Richard worked for Wohlsen Construction for more than 34 years. Of the Christian faith, he enjoyed bowling, traveling to the cabin at Raystown Lake, watching Gunsmoke reruns, and, in his younger years, playing softball with the church league.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two children: Patty Stubbs and Richard L. Brooks, Jr., husband of Kathy; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Doris Alexander, wife of David, and Jerry Brooks, husband of Anita. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Sue; brother, John Brooks; brother-in-law, Jack Arment; and sister-in-law, Jean Beck.
A viewing will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the church, with a viewing from 10 AM until 11AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com