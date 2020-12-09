Richard King

Richard Wilson King, 94, went to his heavenly home on December 5, 2020. Deeply loved by his family and many friends, his Godly wisdom, infectious laugh and extraordinary kindness will be missed greatly. Richard was the beloved husband of Evelyn Lois King, who predeceased him in 2007 after 58 years of marriage. He was born on July 30, 1926, in South Woodbury, PA, the son of the late Mearl and Lillian King. Richard graduated from Replogle High School in 1944, completed his Bachelor's degree from Bob Jones University in 1950, and earned his Master's degree from Western Maryland College in 1958. He loved teaching children and working with their families at Yorkshire Elementary School in York Suburban, where he served as the principal for over twenty years. After retiring, Richard developed a second career as a trusted realtor with Century 21 Real Estate, helping families find homes in the local community.
Richard enjoyed the beauty of God's creation from sun-up to sun-down. He loved traveling, gardening, tractor pulls, reading history, and especially being surrounded by his loving family and wonderful friends. Richard was a faithful member of Community Bible Church, Marietta, where he particularly enjoyed serving in the AWANA children's ministry.
Richard is survived by two daughters and a son, Judith Smith and her husband, Dick of South Carolina; Dr. John King and his wife, Karen of Marietta; Dr. Joyce Hampton and her husband Steve of Massachusetts; twelve grandchildren, Shane, Amanda, Suzanne, Kelli, John Mark, Joshua, Thomas, David, Nathan, David, Michael and Elizabeth; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Richard is greeted in Heaven by his dear wife, Evelyn King; son, Richard L. King; and granddaughter, Rachel King.
A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be held on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 2 pm at the Stony Brook Mennonite Cemetery on Stone Ridge Road, York. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements and Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner, SC have assisted with the arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Visiting Angels, particularly Phyllis and Nancy, for their dedicated care and companionship over the past years. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Browse »