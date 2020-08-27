Richard "Kelly" Jay Kellenberger, Sr., 96, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Quarryville, PA he was the son of the late Nathaniel Kellenberger and Anna Beam.
He served in the United States Navy during WWII. Kelly worked for Armstrong Flooring for 43 years in Building Maintenance and retired as a supervisor. He loved watching baseball; his favorite team was the Washington Nationals. Kelly enjoyed going on bus trips to any casino, during his free time he also enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and cards.
Kelly is survived by two sons, Richard J. Kellenberger, Jr. (Patricia) of Manheim, Jeffrey Lee Kellenberger of Manheim; his companion Ruth Patton; his grandchildren, Tommy Lechner (Donna), Carolyn Hart (Donald), Lindsey Marie Quino; his great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Joelle Pickle, Laura and Cameron Hughes, Kaitlyn and Christopher Baine, one great-great-grandchild, Cameron W. Hughes; and his niece and nephew Louise and George Kellenberger. He was preceded in death by wife, Geraldine Louise Bankey.
A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Please visit Kelly's memorial page at:
A living tribute »