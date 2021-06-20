Richard Keller Dodge, Jr. December 4, 1944 – March 13, 2021

Richard (Rick) Keller Dodge, Jr., age 76, passed away peacefully after a short illness at his home on the Island of Chiloe, Chile, on March 13, 2021. He was born on December 4, 1944 in Charleston, South Carolina, where his parents, the late Richard Keller Dodge and Nancy Clifford Howle Dodge, members of a prominent Lancaster, Pennsylvania family, were stationed with the U.S. Navy during World War II. Rick spent his childhood growing up in Lancaster.
A graduate of the New York Military Academy, Cornwall-on-the-Hudson, New York, and Williams College, Williamstown, Massachusetts, Rick loved to work with people of all ages and teach about the need to protect our environment. He was active in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Commit-tee (SNCC) and volunteered for the Head Start Program in Mississippi in the 1960s.
In 1972, he accompanied his best friend, George Helmer of Woodstock, Vermont, on an anthropology research expedition, driving from Vermont to Terra del Fuego, Chile, over a span of nearly six months. Rick fell in love with the country and people of Chile and decided to emigrate, eventually settling on a homestead in Punta Chilen, Chiloe Island, Chile.
During the 1980s, Rick was instrumental in helping the Pehuenche people, of Quinquen, south-central Chile, build a school and community center. He strongly believed in the principle of "dream globally and act locally."
Over the years, he worked as a manager of a cheese processing plant, a general carpenter/contractor, and farmer. For the past 10 years, he was a bilingual interpreter for the Chilean salmon industry, as well as for several colleges and universities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and numerous private individuals.
Most recently, Rick was the founder and president of the Fundacion Estrella Naciente Sobre los Archipielagos Australes (Fundacion Wunyelfe), a nonprofit organization that promotes and implements cultural, educational, and sporting activities that help with the development of environmentally sustainable economic growth for the coastal communities of southern Chile.
Rick is survived by his partner Patricia del Carmen Espinoza Vasquez of Punta Chilen, Chiloe; his sister, Nancy Howle Dodge, and partner C. Carl Bostek of Eagle River, Alaska; and his brother, Clifford Howle Dodge, and sister-in-law, Daleela Getsiv Dodge of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and several cousins in the United States and Great Britain. He was predeceased by his parents and a younger brother, James William Dodge.
He was respected and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Fundacion Wunyelfe (Foundation Wunyelfe). Please contact his family for more information.
A living tribute »