Richard K. Zimmerman

Our father, Richard Kurtz Zimmerman, went "home" after a courageous five-month battle with mesothelioma on June 25, 2023. We had the joy of celebrating his 92nd birthday on April 24th in the home he built onto his granddaughter, Karrye and son-in-law (Jon Hawryluk's) house, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Gap, PA to the late Hershey Zimmerman and Pauline (Kurtz) Zimmerman. He was the loving husband of Anna May (Fullam) Zimmerman.
He is survived by his twin sisters, Janet and Janette (Harold), one son David (Vicki), two daughters, Kathy (Duane) and Linda (Rick), a daughter-in-law, Erma, two stepchildren, Drew (Stacie), and Nan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dad was proud of his 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. His eyes always lit up when one of them was in the room.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Carrye Kathryn (Leib) Zimmerman, his brothers and sisters: Ida, Kathleen, Betty, Hershey, Gladys, Bill, Lester, Lloyd, Jack and John Zook, two sons, Robert and Michael (Bev), a daughter Elissa Jane, a granddaughter, Kristy, and a grandson Richard Kirk.
Our father was a hard worker who valued education and providing and caring for his family. His last words were that he loved us and wanted to make sure we were all cared for.
He loved his country and proudly served in the Korean War aboard the Intrepid, and then went on to serve twenty-plus years in the Air Force Reserves. He told us, "Old sailors never die; they just sail into the sunset." He continued to express his patriotism by placing flags on veterans' graves.
He was the commander of the VFW and the American Legion of Elizabethtown. Some of his favorite things were motorcycles, Penn State, bowling in a senior league, and he hated to lose at Pinochle. He loved to travel around the world. He wanted us to remember how important family was and that material things do not matter in the end.
Matthew 6:19-20 says, "Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven" He made it clear by words and action that we were his most valuable treasure!
A Celebration of life service for Richard will be held on Saturday morning, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. There will be no public viewing. Military honors will immediately follow the service at the church. The family will receive friends and family immediately following the service for a luncheon and time of visitation. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard can be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to St. Johns United Methodist Church of Lebanon, 1709 Center St., Lebanon, PA 17042. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com