Richard K. Karr, 86, of Willow Street, passed away on February 7, 2022. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Owens) Karr, who passed away in 2019. Born in Landisville, he was the son of the late Oscar F. and Kathryn D. (Dombach) Karr.
Richard worked from 1966 to his retirement in 1997 for Delmarva Millwork Corporation of Lancaster where he continued to be a loyal part-time employee until 2009. Richard was a long-time member of Boehms United Methodist Church.
He appreciated spending time with his family including his little dog. He enjoyed grilling for family gatherings. During his life, he took pleasure in spending time in the outdoors where he liked to hunt, fish, garden, and mow the lawn. He was a Golden Eagles member of the NRA.
Richard is survived by his children: Kathy Ann married to Michael Musser of New Holland, Karen L. Karr of Willow Street, Keith R. Karr and granddaughter Taylor M. Karr of Honey Brook; and by his siblings: John R. (Bob) Karr of Ephrata, James B. Karr of Conestoga, and Judy S. Myers of Conestoga. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald W. Karr.
Friends are invited to attend Richard’s Memorial Service on Monday, February 14 at 1:30 PM at Boehms United Methodist Church, 13 W. Boehms Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Richard's memory to Boehms United Methodist Church at the above address or to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.