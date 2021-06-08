Richard K. Bortzfield, 91, of Manheim, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Born in Manor Twp., PA he was the son of the late Harry and Mary (Warfel) Bortzfield. He was the loving husband of Joan (Crawford) Bortzfield with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage this past May.
He was a graduate of Manor Township High School. Richard went on to work as a machine designer at Armstrong World Industries.
Richard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He was a member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street and the American Legion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Glenn Lefever husband of Beverly, Bruce Lefever, Craig Bortzfield, and a daughter, Lisa Laird wife of Harry; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brother, Lester Bortzfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment to follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com