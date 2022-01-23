Richard Joseph Killian, 86, of Lititz, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh to the late Philip and Leona (Noolett) Killian. Rich was the husband of Sandra Lee (Hampton) Napolitan.
Retiring in 2000, he worked as a controller in the financial industry.
Rich was a member of St. James Catholic Church, and he was a 4th Degree Knight and Past Grand Knight with Knights of Columbus, St. John Neumann Council #12532. He was also a member of The Ancient Order of Hibernians.
In addition to his wife Sandy, Rich is survived by his son, Sean R. Killian of Lancaster, daughter Kimberly Killian of Cheyene, WO; and siblings, Virginia Burke, Philip Killian, husband of Sandy, Owen Killian, husband of Winnie, Donald Killian, husband of Kathy, and Claire Killian. His brother Edward Killian, husband of Patricia, preceded Rich in death.
A viewing with Knights of Columbus Casket Guard will take place 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial with The Rev. James O’Blaney, C.Ss.R. as Celebrant, will follow at 11 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543. Private inurnment will take place in Riverview Burial Park.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the PA SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send online condolences, please visit:
A living tribute »