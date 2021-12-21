Richard J. Stevenson, Sr., 73, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home with family by his side on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Rick was a member of Hopeland United Methodist Church and worked as a truck driver. He was formerly employed by Farmer Boy Ag. of Myerstown, PA and retired from Landis Trucking of Reading, PA.
A longtime firefighter, Rick had been a professional fireman in Bala Cynwyd, PA and was a member and past president of the Lincoln Fire Company in Ephrata, PA.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching football and NASCAR. He especially loved spending time at his swimming pool and with his grandchildren.
Rick is survived by two children: Richard J. Stevenson, Jr., fiancé of Celeste Cote and Jamie Catania, wife of James Catania, all of Ephrata, PA; two stepsons: Thomas Murphy III and Michael Murphy, Sr.; nine grandchildren: Drake Bear, Avery Catania, Jade Buffenmyer, Eden, Layne, and Rachel Murphy, Tom Murphy IV, Heather Murphy, and Michael Murphy, Jr.; nine greatgrandchildren; three brothers: Alan Stevenson, husband of Dawn, Raymond Stevenson, husband of Debra, and David Stevenson, husband of Rita; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary E. (King) Stevenson; his parents, Albert and Caroline (Legal) Stevenson; and two siblings: Howard and Linda Stevenson.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org
