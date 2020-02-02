Richard J. Null, Jr., 88, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Moravian Manor. He was born in 1931 the son of the late Richard and Bessie (Heller) Null of Lebanon, PA. He graduated from Lebanon High School with the Class of 1949.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a Seabee in the South Pacific during the Korean Conflict with Mobile Construction Battalion #9. A cabinetmaker by trade he worked as a draftsman at Keath Planing Mill, an estimator at New Holland Custom Woodwork, and a draftsman estimator for EC Snyder of Harrisburg, from where he retired.
He was a 62 year member of Lititz Trinity EC Church serving the Lord in many areas, and especially enjoyed the choir and in retirement visiting with shut-ins. He enjoyed fishing at his cabin in Juniata County, playing pinochle, hearts, and participating in Road Scholar programs.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, RoseMarie Kochel Null, and three sons: Jonathan, husband of Joy Cohen of San Jose, CA; Stephen, husband of Shelly Winters of Mount Joy, PA; and Andrew, husband of Susan Gottlieb of Lancaster. Also surviving are five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister Nancy, wife of the late Clark Smith of Manheim; and a brother John Null husband of Yvonne Rohland. He was preceded in death by brothers Leroy, Ronald and Kenneth, and one sister Faye.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service which will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Lititz Trinity EC Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, PA, 17543. Private interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be offered to Trinity EC Church at the above address. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »