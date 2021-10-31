Richard J. Kiscadden, 64, of Landisville, passed suddenly on October 25th, 2021 and is now free to explore the universe.
A proud Penn State Alumnus, Rich was as a member of the Varsity Men’s basketball team and also met the love of his life, Debra (Fratti) Kiscadden, to whom he was married for nearly four decades.
After college, Rich served his country as an officer in the USMC, where he earned several awards and honors. As an officer, Rich was personally invested in his men. Even after retiring from the Marine Corps, the most important thing to Rich was his people. If Rich loved, respected, or otherwise cared about you, he ALWAYS showed up.
This was especially true for both of his sons, Justin and Ryan. Rich never missed a single opportunity to be there as a father. He never missed a single sporting event while they grew up; throughout all of high school and college.
NOT. A. SINGLE. ONE.
His two sons were well loved.
In addition to his wife and two boys, Rich is also survived by Jay, his brother, and many cousins including Rena whom he considered a sister.
Rich was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, and athlete. As much as he enjoyed his physical pastimes, Rich equally enjoyed classic literature and had a flair for verse. As a resolute Steelers fan, Rich might have wished Ben Roethlisberger and the starting offensive line to be his pallbearers, but he would not have wanted them to let him down one last time.
Instead, a private inurnment with military honors will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Rich was a man who was as apt to give you a hand as he would a piece of his mind, it all depended on which one he felt you needed more. In that spirit, in lieu of flowers, please honor Rich by doing what he would have done. Offer a hand to those in need, whether that be assisting them directly or standing up for them to someone who is being unjust. Either would surely have given him happiness.
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey is handling arrangements. Please share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.