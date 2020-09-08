Richard J. Kellenberger, Jr.

Richard J. "Rich" Kellenberger, Jr., 72, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Richard J. Sr. and Geraldine (Bankey) Kellenberger. Rich was the loving husband of Patricia (Lechner) Kellenberger, with whom he shared nine years of marriage. He worked in construction, later retiring from Fenner Drives, Manheim, as a machine operator. Rich was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan and never missed a Manheim Central Barons Football game. He enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, antiques, and in his earlier years, he raised show pigeons. Rich especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children: Tom husband of Donna Lechner, of Holtwood, Carolyn wife of Don Hart, of Manheim, three grandchildren: Laura wife of Cameron Hughes, Jeffrey Jr. husband of Joelle Pickell, Kaitlyn wife of Christopher Bain, two step grandchildren, Devon and Jordan Hart, a great-grandson, Cameron Hughes, and a step great-grandson, Oliver Kiersznowski, and a brother, Jeff Kellenberger of Manheim. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie L. (Dourte) Kellenberger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rich's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Rich's memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com