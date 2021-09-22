Richard J. Hoover, Sr. of Manheim Township passed away September 15, 2021, at Lancashire Hall. He was born in Lancaster on July 31, 1932, to Roy Hoover and Arlene Fisher. Richard graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1950, and then went on to graduate from Carburetor Service School. He also enlisted in the Army and served from 1953-1955, Korea, and is a member of the American Legion #56.
Richard owned and ran Hoover's Gas Station following his father's trade and worked at Manheim Township School District as a custodian. He enjoyed playing baseball on his church team, bowling on a league at Rocky Springs, playing cards, playing pool, Ping-Pong, cook-outs with family and friends, taking Sunday drives and stopping wherever, playing accordion and organ, he collected toys and trains and set up train displays at Christmastime. An antique car enthusiast, of all makes and models, he loved rag tops the most and driving his 1963 Corvette Stingray convertible with loud pipes and a hang on second gear. Most of all, he enjoyed being with is family.
Richard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley A. Hoover, son Richard J. Hoover, Jr., wife Cindy (Lancaster), daughters, Donna J. Barnett, late husband Craig (Lancaster), Cindy L. Fountain, husband Mike (Colorado), brothers, Gary R. Hoover, wife Carol (Ronks), and Wayne K. Hoover, wife Angie (Strasburg), grandchildren, Angelika Stuler, husband Chris, Jonathan Fountain, wife Kelly, Matthew Fountain, and Austin Barnett, great-grandchildren, Isabella Stuler, Charlotte Stuler, and Addison Fountain, step grandchildren, Jessica Tipping, husband Scott, and Jeremy Hass, and two step great-grandchildren, Gavin Tipping and Morgan Hass. He was preceded in death by his daughter, LuAnn Hoover-Droney, son-in-law, Robert Droney, and his son-in-law, Craig Barnett.
Richard will mostly be missed for his laugh and smile. He said, "I had a good life" and did a wonderful job of taking care of his daughter LuAnn. Richard was also a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:00AM at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia, Pennsylvania.
A living tribute »