Richard J. Dietrich, 93, of Akron, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Maple Farm.
Born on June 9, 1926, he was the son of the late Francis and Minerva (Christ) Dietrich of Akron. He was the husband of the late Carol L. (Cammauf) Dietrich.
Daddy served his country during WWII in the Marine Corps. He was a tool and die maker when he returned home. He loved to read, listening to WIOV, cooking and visiting the cabin in Potter County. He also loved his little dog, Vickie.
He is survived by his two daughters, Judith, wife of Carl Kring of East Earl; Darlene Ganse of York and her three children, Joshua Beck of York and his four children, Wyatt, Lindsey, Rachel and Reese Beck; Nikole, wife of Robert Boshonek of Virginia and her five children, Aaron & Avery Seip, Katherine Boshonek, Derek & Alona Boshonek; Jeremy Beck of Virginia and his two children, Abrielle and Carson Beck.
He is also survived by three step sons, Richard Cammauf of Akron, Michael (Carolyn) Cammauf of Talmage, Steven Cammauf of Denver; a step grandson, Nicholas; two step great-grandsons, Camden and Dalton; a sister, Fay, wife of the late Mark Garman of Reading Masonic Homes and her three children, Dale (Tina) Garman of Ephrata, Debbie (Sonny) Shingler of Holtwood and Donna (Roger) Halligan of Ephrata.
The family would like to thank Maple Farm nursing center and hospice for the care he received while there. Their kindness and loving care of daddy will always be remembered.
Services will be private at his request.
If desired, memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
