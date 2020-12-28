Richard J. Dieckhaus

Richard (Rich) J. Dieckhaus, 68 of Denver, PA, formerly of Wayne and Darby, PA, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
After graduating from Archbishop Carroll High School, he became a master carpenter by trade prior to retiring in 2017. He was quick to share his carpentry skills and time with anyone needing help with a project.
He enjoyed many things such as bowling and softball, but loved camping, hiking and fishing with his family, friends and scouts. His fishing stories will be fondly remembered for years to come.
Rich was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata, PA, and a 4th degree member of Santa Maria Assembly, Knights of Columbus Council #4191.
An active Boy Scout Leader for over 30 years, he was currently Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 4318, where he loved to mentor and support the boys and share his love of the outdoors.
Rich is the loving and devoted husband of his high school sweetheart, Christine (nee Swoyer). He is preceded in death by parents, Bernard & Evelyn Dieckhaus, son Richard F. Dieckhaus, brother Keith R. Dieckhaus and baby sister Annetta Dieckhaus. He is the devoted father of Jeanette Trincheria (Jake), and Linda Smith (Derrick), brother of Gregory Dieckhaus, Loretta Dombalagian (the late Gerald), Timothy Dieckhaus (Kimberly), Nicholas Macciocca, and Joan Luter (Stephen). He was also stepbrother to the 16 Melissen children. He was known as Pop Pop to his 8 grandchildren (3 of whom he adopted after his son passed away) and also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mass will be celebrated at OMPH for family, but, due to the pandemic, a memorial celebration of life will be postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rich's memory to Wellspan Ephrata Cancer Center, 460 N. Reading Rd., Ephrata, PA, 17522 or Caring Hospice of Lancaster, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com