Richard J. "Dick" Sangrey

{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Richard J. Sangrey, 93, of Lancaster, PA, loving husband, father, grand, great-grand, great-great-grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022 under the faithful care of Hospice {!W2AMP}amp; Community Care. {!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Born in Lancaster, PA on April 16th, he was the husband of Dorothy L. Trout Sangrey. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on May 21st. He was the son of the late Abram F. and Elizabeth Mary Thatcher Sangrey.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Dick worked for the former A {!W2AMP}amp; H Hostetter Body Shop as an auto body shop technician. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy from 1945-1947. He was a member of the Gap VFW and a former member of the American Legion. He enjoyed going to the beach, playing golf, boating, and fishing on the Northeast River, was a former Cub Scout leader, loved his cat, {!W2AMP}#8220;Miley{!W2AMP}#8221;, and spending time with his family.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Barry R., partner of Karen Bish, Mohnton, PA, Terry Lee, husband of Ilene Sangrey, Paradise, PA, Kathy G. Hake, Lancaster, PA and Joanne Faye, wife of Charles E. Quick, Grand Marsh, Wisconsin; 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Florence Gerlach, Columbia, PA, and two brothers, LeRoy Sangrey, Lancaster, PA and Jay Sangrey, Millersville, PA. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melanie Bach, brother, Melvin Sangrey and a sister, Catherine Wagner.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Private Graveside Service with Military Honors by The Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice {!W2AMP}amp; Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Please visit Dick{!W2AMP}#8217;s Memorial Page at:{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}www.TheGroffs.com{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}