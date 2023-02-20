Richard J. "Dick" Rohrer, 82, of Warwick Twp., passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Moravian Manor. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Clarence and Edna (Spong) Rohrer. Dick was the loving husband of Lucinda W. (Weiler) Rohrer, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage last September.
From 1959 1961 Dick honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Essex. He worked as a mixer for the former Warner Lambert Company, later acquired by Pfizer, from where he retired after 38 years of service. Dick enjoyed woodworking, boating, and camping at the Starlite Camping Resort in Stevens, PA. He was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Dick was a former member of the American Legion in Lititz and the Pfizer Retirees Group.
Along with his wife, Cindy, Dick is survived by two daughters, Nancy Kulp of Lititz, and Susan Coleman and her husband Gary of Wilmington, NC. Also surviving are two grandsons, Tyler Kulp (Julie) and Jared Kulp (Tecia); two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Kayden Kulp; two sisters, Florence Shimp of Lancaster, and Janet Griffe of Manheim; and two brothers, Melvin Rohrer and Mervin Rohrer, both of Lititz. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Edna Ehemann and Alverta Rollman, and brothers Ray Rohrer and Clarence Rohrer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where a viewing will take place beginning at 10 AM. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens in Ephrata, PA. In Dick's honor, all guests are encouraged to wear their favorite sports attire. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at givenow.lls.org or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. For online condolences SnyderfuneralHome.com