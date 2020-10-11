Richard J. "Dick" Hoover, 88, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at Elizabethtown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He had resided at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown since 2018. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Freeman and Cecilia (Schmidt) Hoover. Richard was the husband of the late Shirley (Hawthorne) Hoover who passed away on February 27, 2015.
He was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. Richard proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Howmet in Lancaster. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Mount Joy and Fire Department Mount Joy Traffic Police. Richard helped start the Donegal Braves Football Organization. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who knew him as Pop Pop.
Surviving are two sons, Steven R. Hoover, husband of Pamela (Mathiot) of Maytown, and Scott E. Hoover, husband of Gina (Boyer) of Ephrata; a son-in-law, Thomas M. Wivell of Gardners, PA; seven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia A. Wivell, and a brother, Jim Hoover.
A memorial service honoring Richard's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. COVID-19 Protocol requires masks and social distancing. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com