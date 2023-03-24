Richard J. "Dick" Alexander, Sr., 76, of Quarryville, entered into rest unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Howard and Anna Jean (Francis) Alexander. He was the loving husband of Isabelle (Gillin) Alexander for 54 years.
Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had retired from PECO Energy after 31 years. Dick was passionate about bowling; playing and coaching younger bowlers at the former Garden Spot Bowling Alley in Strasburg and also Dutch Lanes in Ephrata. He was a member of the United States Bowling Congress and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his children: Richard J. Alexander, Jr., husband of Suzanne and Suzanne, wife of Michael Baker. Also surviving are grandchildren: John Mihalchik, Michael Baker, Jr., Alexander Baker; and a sister, Helen Moran.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Dutch Lanes Junior League, 4311 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, PA 17522.
