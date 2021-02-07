Richard J. Bergan, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.
He was the husband of Joan Nolan Bergan, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage this past June 26th. Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Kenneth J. and Anna M. Kerwin Bergan.
Dick had a life-long career in banking and finance, serving as Vice President at Fulton Bank. He was the Chairman and CEO at Town and Country leasing, owned by the Bank of Lancaster County, where he also served as a Senior Vice President.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Japan during the Korean War.
A man of strong faith, he was a member of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, where he attended daily Mass, and served on the committee for the church building project.
Dick was family focused, and valued his family history and loved his roots in Carbondale. He valued his friends and the relationships he developed with them, always checking in with and socializing with them. He was a member of the Hamilton Club and Bent Creek Country Club, involved in the Rotary Club of Lancaster, served on the board at St. Anne's Retirement Community, and had been a past chairman of the American Cancer Society's Lancaster Chapter crusade against cancer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: Richard J., Jr. married to MaryKay of Malvern, PA and his 3 grandchildren, Bridget, Owen, and Audrey. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Anne McGee and Helen Martin.
Friends will be received at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 10-11AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Interment in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the American Heart Assn., 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com